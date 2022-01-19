Clara Evelyn Ferguson Seymour

April 23, 1933 – Jan. 18, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Clara Seymour of Ferriday, LA, 88, who passed away on Jan. 18, 2022, at her residence, will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Trace City Baptist Church in Natchez at 1 p.m. with Brother Willis Ferguson officiating. Interment will follow at Coax Cemetery in Winnsboro, LA, under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Trace City Baptist Church from 6 until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. until service time at the church.

Clara was born on April 23, 1933, in Winnsboro, LA, to W.E. and Emma Ferguson.

She is preceded in death by both parents; her husband, J.B. Seymour; one son, Mike Seymour; two granddaughters, DeEttra Morace and Denise Phillips; one grandson, Andy Slade; three great grandsons, Anthony Atkins, Hunter Hewitt, and Bentley Juneau.

Clara is survived by three daughters: Dianne Wallace, Glenda Higginbotham and Pam Phillips; 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 47 great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers: Bubba Cockerham, Josh Ratcliff, Boyce Ratcliff, Dustin Wright, Juan Moreno, and Dalton Slade.

Honorary Pallbearers: Johnny Whitehead and Jessee Whitehead.

