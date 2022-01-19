Courthouse record: January 19, 2022

Estate of Thomas J. O’Beirne.

Estate of Gregory Dean Smith.

Estate of Flora Lee Cobb.

Jonathan Hargrave and Angelita Jones Hargrave v. Tabatha Wroten.

Divorces:

Douglas Van Winkle v. Carrie Van Winkle.

Marriage license applications:

Brandon Lawrence Wilson, 23, Richton to Mary Kathryn Mascagni, 23, Natchez.

Travis Sentel Conner, 42, Natchez to Krastar Rolyn Mitchell, 42, Natchez.

Richard Allen Squires, 37, Natchez to Erin Leah Francis (Ramsey), 36, Natchez.

Theo Orlenski Sewell, 46, Natchez to Tanya Yvette Woods, 48, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Jan. 6-12

Theresa S. Davis to Bonnie Logan Junkins, lot 3 “Etania Subdivision.”

Tredell Washington to Anthony L. Goodwin Jr., lot 6 of the Andrews Subdivision.

Beechwood Development, LLC to Francis Prater, lots 13 and 13A Beechwood Development.

Matthew Henderson to Leonard Yao Addae and Zita Naa Lomokai Addae, lot 43 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

McLin Land Surveying, Inc. to Lester A. McLin Jr., lot 24 Sandy Cree Estate.

John Glen Calcote to Simple Beautiful Living, LLC, lot 13 Crown Court Subdivision.

Kyle J. Sedlacek and Ashley D. Sedlacek to Christopher Wayne Smith, lot 29 Southwood Lodge Subdivision.

Riverside Holdings, LLC to Randall Anthony David and Linda Lou Perritt David, Part of Hedges Plantation.

Mortgages:

Jan. 6-12

Bonnie Logan Junkin to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 3 “Etania Subdivision.”

Kevin Paul Perrin and Angela Marie Senger Perrin to United Mississippi Bank, lot 19-A Clifford-Spokane Subdivision.

Paul C. Hargrave and Jacqueline F. Hargraves to Home Bank, Tracetown Branch, lot 8 in Block No. 1 East Side Subdivision.

Antonio Marvez Keys and Dominique Keys to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 2 Highland Park Subdivision, Third Development.

Edrena Smith to Navy Federal Credit Union, a portion of lot 6, Block 7, being a portion of lot 24 of the Concord Tract.

Mirna Zenil A/K/A Mirna Zenil Nunez to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, a portion of lots 8, 9 and 10 of the Bradley Lots.

Anthony L. Goodwin Jr. to Flagstar Bank, lot 6 of the Andrews Subdivision.

Francis Prater to Beechwood Development, LLC, lots 13 and 13A Beechwood Development.

Leonard Yao Addae and Zita Naa Lomokai Addae to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 43 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Christopher Wayne Smith to United Mississippi Bank, lot 29 Southwood Lodge Subdivision.

Randall Anthony David and Linda Lou Perritt David to First South Farm Credit, Part of Hedges Plantation.

James J. Granger Jr. and Sonja Davis Granger to Bank of America, lot 24 Greenfield Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Jan. 13

Civil cases:

Best Way RTO v. Kelvin Abraham Jr.

Best Way RTO v. Travin Jones.

Best Way RTO v. Coshanda Buie.

Leroy Chatman v. Christopher Hickombottom.

Affordable Home v. Kyesha Ware.

Annette Walker v. Darius Stampley.

Republic Finance v. Joyce McDonald.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Jenny Townsend.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Henry Mitchell.

Aaron’s v. Decarla Blanton.

Best Way RTO v. Brandon Butler.

Tour John Dela v. Tom & Susan Vigil.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Charles Williams.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Civil cases:

Fast Money v. Mary McKenzie.

Fast Money v. Reginald Roberts.

Fast Money v. Courtney Lewis.

John D. Farmer v. Nedra Thornburg & Douglas Smith.

Natchez Housing v. Jamesia Williams.

Natchez Housing v. Shanecia Miller.

Midland Credit v. Cynthia Camphor.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Shakerial Blanton.

Fast Money, LLC v. Freddie Battiste.

Mannuel Nelson v. Zefer Young.

Midland Credit v. Jamal Bouldin.

Jacob Law Group v. Marquita Price.

Jacob Law Group v. Connie White.

Jacob Law Group v. Anthony Fleming.

Jacob Law Group v. Rebecca Reeves.

Jacob Law Group v. Cynthia Davis.

Concordia Parish

Jan. 7-13

Civil suits:

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Sharon J. O’Neal.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Progressive Security Insurance Company.

TD Bank USA v. Margaret A. Kelly.

Louisiana Community and Technical College System v. Kaelyn Lewis.

Nunex Community College v. Kaelyn Lewis.

Succession of Jesse Frank Davis Jr.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Waste Pro of Mississippi, Inc.

Predro Reynoza v. Kimberly Reynoza. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Kimberly Reynoza. (Non Support)

Elizabeth Free v. Roger D. Free. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Roger D. Free. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Jaramy Johnson.

Alexis Williams v. Jaramy Johnson.

Candi Higginbotham v. Jerry Barnes.

State of Louisiana v. Jerry Barnes.

Destiny Davis v. Kelvin Sheppard.

State of Louisiana v. Kelvin Sheppard.

Kenneth R. Bamer v. Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections.

Jessica Lara Orellana v. Melvin Orellana. (Protective Order)

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Devin Ricardo Barnes, 28, Alexandria, La. to Brittany Shanae Buggs, 29, Alexandria, La.

Johnny Anthony Fonseca, 62, Lockport, La. to Kristie Marie Brown, 59, Lockport, La.

Jonny Eduard Griffin, 46, Clayton to Jessica L. Butler, 35, Clayton.

Deed transactions:

Clois R. Wilson and Junko Wilson to Michael Warren and Marsha Warren, lots 24 and 25 Minorca River Lots.

Madeline Booker Carter to Tosspon Investment Properties, LLC, lot 62 Smith Addition.

Stacy Deana Roberts Wagoner to Alexander Property, LLC, lots 16 and 17 Venice Estates.

Linda Reese Shirley to Jester Land Management, Inc., lot 4 Second Smith Addition.

Mortgages:

Tosspon Investment Properties, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 62 Smith Addition.

Roger D. McDonald Jr. and Kaytlyn W. McDonald to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, lots 5 and 6, Block No. 127 Murray Addition.

Rafael Cornelius Cook to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 7, Block No. 7 Woodland Subdivision.