FAYETTE – Funeral services for Dorothy Marie Tenner Hunter, 65, of Fayette, who died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. on the grounds of Pine Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Lonnie Culbert, officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Dorothy was born on March 10, 1956, the daughter of Leola Tenner Chambliss and Cordell H. Williams, Sr. She was a graduate of Jefferson County High School, Class of 1974. She was retired from her many years of service in manufacturing plants and food services. Dorothy was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church, where she served as Mother Board Treasurer and a member of the Willing Worker’s Ministry. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, crafting, decorating, sewing, traveling, shopping, holidays, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; father who raised her, Able B. Chambliss; brothers, Eddie Williams, Cordell Williams, Jr. and Dennis Williams, Sr.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories: her beloved husband, Fred Hunter; sons, Frederick Tremaine Hunter, Kendrick Jermaine (Shalonda) Hunter and Adrick Dontae Hunter; brothers, Charlie (Mary) Williams, Nathaniel (Brenda) Tenner, Anthony Williams, Timmie (Brenda) Chambliss and Albert Curtis Chambliss; sisters, Annette Williams (Derrick) Dawkins, Patricia Chambliss Baker, Maxine Chambliss (Dale) Wimley, Lisa Chambliss (Micheal) Williams and Gloria Mae Anderson Washington; god-daughter, Robin Chambliss (Derrick) Wilson; a special son, Robert Felton, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

