June 30, 1938 – Jan. 15, 2022

NATCHEZ – Edgar Daniel Field passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi shortly following surgery for a recently diagnosed medical condition. Mr. Field was born on June 30, 1938, to J.D. Field and Euna K. Field and raised in Jonesville, Louisiana. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Robert Field.

After graduation from Block High School, Mr. Field attended Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana where he also served in the marching band for four years. Following college graduation he worked in Monroe, Louisiana where he met the love of his life, Norma Louise Barnes. Following their marriage in 1962, the couple moved to Stuttgart, Germany for two years where Ed proudly served in the United States Army. Following his tour of military duty, Ed and Norma moved to Natchez, Mississippi and raised three sons.

Mr. Field spent his professional career as a microbiologist, clinical laboratory manager and, ultimately, laboratory department chief administrator at Jefferson Davis Memorial Hospital in Natchez. Following hospital retirement in 2002, Mr. Field continued work at Natchez Pathology Laboratory. In addition, Ed served as a substitute high school educator and taught a topic that was his lifelong passion: the study of science.

Mr. Field is survived by his wife of 59 years, Norma; his sister, Julia Dunstan; his three sons, Larry (Cindy), Mitchell (Pam), and Darryl (Carla); his ten grandchildren, Eric Field, Evelyn Field, Adam Field, Madeline Field, Tripp Field, Josh Field (Cody), Brett Field (Ann Barton), Ryan Dees (Alex), Madison Farr (Kaci), and Sydney Farr and his three great grandchildren, Riley Ann Field, Grant Dees, and Bennett Farr along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mr. Field will be Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison, Mississippi from 1 until 2 p.m. with a Service following.