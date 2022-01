April 26, 1927 – Jan. 16, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside funeral service for Mr. Fird Swazy, 94, of Natchez, will be Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Second Union Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Elery officiating. A walk-through visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Masks are required.