NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Jordan Jamaal Herrington, 15, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Alexandria, LA, will be Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church with Pastor Tracy Cusic officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Jordan was born April 24, 2006, the son of Fredrica Campbell-Perkins and Jeremis Herrington. Jordan attended school in the Natchez-Adams School District from K-8th Grade. He was a 9th grade student at Cathedral High School. He was a member of the Cathedral High School Football Team and he attended church at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Jordan enjoyed playing football, dancing, singing, riding dirt bikes, and spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Marvin Blanton; great-great grandmother, Emma Givens; great-great grandmother, Anna Tyler; great-grandmother, Lillian Tyler Campbell; great-aunt, Felicia Butler; great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank White and Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Herrington, Sr.

Jordan leaves to cherish his memories: parents, Fredrica (Osmon) Campbell-Perkins and Jeremis (Najee) Herrington; brothers, Jaiden Stewart and Jeremias Herrington; sisters, Journee Herrington, Olivia Perkins, and Jasiah Herrington; grandparents, Jerome and Mamie Lou Herrington, Freddie Campbell and Angela Blanton; aunts, Elsa Carter, Rayven Blanton, and Catherine Green; uncles, Kendall Blanton, Rakem Campbell, Freddie Byrd, Eric (Caleasha) Herrington, Terry (Gail) Herrington, Tyrone Herrington, Vince (Lynette) Herrington; and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends that were all near and dear to his heart.

