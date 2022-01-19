Mental health service offering new treatment program at Natchez

Published 9:32 am Wednesday, January 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

Merit Health Natchez donated this building at 150 Jeff Davis Blvd. for Southwest MS Mental Health's services in Natchez (File photo | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Southwest MS Mental Health Complex will be opening five new Psychosocial Rehabilitation (PSR) facilities throughout its nine-county region—the first of which will be opened at their new location at 150 Jefferson Davis Boulevard in Natchez.

The facility celebrated its grand opening as a crisis stabilization unit in October.

PSR programs are designed to aid adults and seniors suffering from serious mental illnesses in having a more productive life, according to Southwest MS Mental Health.

Psychosocial Rehabilitation consists of a network of services designed to support, restore and maintain community functioning and well-being of the clients with a focus on education, intervention, recovery and prevention.

PSR assists clients in developing action plans, coping skills, and independent living skills. Southwest MS Mental Health officials said implementation of these various programs and strategies will decrease the risk of unnecessary hospitalization and allow for clients to address the underlying conditions of their illness.

The PSR facility will be open Monday through Friday and will provide enrolled clients with transportation to and from the program.

Those who are interested in registering for Psychosocial Rehabilitation can visit their local SW MS Mental Health location or their website at www.aclearpath.org

