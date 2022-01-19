Oct. 29, 1959 – Jan. 14, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Sharon Denise Anderson McKnight, 62, of Natchez, who died on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Grand Prairie, TX, will be Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Milford Baptist Church with Pastor Leroy White, officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Sharon was born Oct. 29, 1959, the daughter of Ora Newell and Charles Anderson, Sr. She enjoyed dancing, watching her favorite shows – “Good Times” and “What’s Happening?” and playing spades.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Gloria Johnson.

Sharon leaves to cherish her memories: her brother, Charles Anderson, Jr.; sister, Vicki Myles; half brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.

