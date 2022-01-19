July 27, 1971 – Jan. 15, 2022

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Valerie Marie Frye McNair, 50, of Fayette, who died on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Vicksburg, will be Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Taylor’s Chapel Baptist Church with Min. Billy Kaho, officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette branch. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Valerie Marie was born July 27, 1971, the daughter of Rosie Frye and Joshua Jenkins. Valerie was a 1989 graduate of Woonsocket High School. She married her husband, Melvin McNair, on June 5, 1999, and to this union they had two children, Rosie and Melvon. Valerie enjoyed making treats, watching Korean television drama shows and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Valerie leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Melvin McNair; daughter, Rosie McNair; son, Melvon McNair; grandson, Mason McNair; siblings, Pearlie Jenkins, Joshua Jenkins, Jr. and Kenny Jenkins; mother-in-law, Nellie McNair Stacker; two aunts, four uncles, three sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She will be sorely missed.

