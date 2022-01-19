Vernell Council

May 5, 1934   Jan. 16, 2022

WATERPROOF – Graveside services for Mrs. Vernell Council, 87, of Ferriday, LA formerly of Waterproof, La will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Myrtle Grove Cemetery in Waterproof, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.

Mrs. Council, daughter of Johnny and Louise Coxen Whiting, was born in Ashland, MS and died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday. She was a childcare worker and of the Baptist faith.

Her survivors are two daughters, Annie Clark of Ferriday and Mary Millie Council Williams and her husband, Artie of Harvey, LA; two brothers, Leroy Whiting of Chicago, IL and Clyde Whiting of Fayette, MS; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two granddaughters, Chasity and Lana Clark.

