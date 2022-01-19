June 6, 1939 – Jan. 22, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Mrs. Virginia Hawkins Johnson, 82, of Natchez, MS who passed on Jan. 14, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Bethel A.M.E Church in Kingston, MS.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Webb-Winfield Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are strictly enforced.

Mrs. Virginia Hawkins Johnson “Mydear” was born on June 6, 1939, in Woodville, MS to the late Edward Ned and Odeal Hawkins.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents; her late husband, the Rev. Albert B. Johnson, Sr.; one son, Henry Barnes, Jr.; one grandson, Derrick Ray Johnson; one sister, Margurite Williams and three brothers, David Hawkins Sr., Mervin Hawkins, and Melvin Hawkins.

Virginia leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, four sons, nineteen grandchildren, fifty great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.