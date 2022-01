April 25, 1967 – Jan. 14, 2022

VIDALIA – Graveside Funeral Services for Mr. Willie Turner, 54, of Vidalia will be Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 9 a.m. in the Vidalia Cemetery under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Logan officiating. A walk-through visitation will be Friday, January 21, 2022 from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required.