Nov. 2, 1954 – Jan. 11, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for James W. Merritt, 67, of Natchez who died Tuesday Jan. 11, 2022, in Natchez will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 11:30 until 12:30 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Merritt was born Nov. 02, 1954, in Natchez, MS the son of Vernon Roy Merritt and Ruth Dooley Merritt.

He was a member of the IBEW Union for over 15 years. Most of all he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Mr. Merritt was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Bobby Merritt, Carlton Merritt, and Vernon Ray Merritt and a sister, Linda McClanahan.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Merritt; daughter, Australia Bradshaw; son, Shane Merritt; sisters, Nelda Faye Seyfarth, and Betty Holyfield; grandchildren, Wesley Bradshaw, Colt Bradshaw, Shane Merritt, Jr., Sky Merritt, Felicity Merritt, Jordan Merritt, Nick Felter, Shawn Merritt and great granddaughter, Emberly Ann Gunn.

Pallbearers will be Richard Cole, Colt Bradshaw, Shane Allen Merritt, Jr., Brian Merritt, Justin Barnes, and Dale Angles.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Bradshaw, Nicholas Felter, Shawn Aaron Merritt, and C. Daniel Bradshaw.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.