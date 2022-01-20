USFWS refers Woodville hunters cited for alleged migratory game bird violations in LaSalle Parish for federal prosecution

NATCHEZ — The United States Fish and Wildlife Service referred Woodville residents Colton H. Nettles, 25, Brandon L. Nettles, 37, for federal prosecution Thursday. Colton and Brandon were charged federally for exceeding the daily limit of pintails and ducks.

On December 20, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited the hunters for alleged migratory game bird violations in LaSalle Parish.

LDWF’s citations were for taking over the daily limit of ducks, taking over the daily limit of pintail, and intentional concealment of wildlife. Colton Nettles and Brandon Nettles were also cited for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

On Dec. 20, an off duty agent on Catahoula Lake observed three subjects in a blind that he suspected of being over the limit of pintails. An agent was contacted and setup surveillance on the blind. The agent observed the group harvesting more pintails.

The agent then made contact with Colton Nettles, Brandon Nettles and the juvenile in the blind where he found them in possession of five pintails and 13 other ducks. The daily limit of pintails is one per licensed hunter.

After further investigation, the agent located seven additional pintails hidden about 30 yards behind the blind. In total, the three subjects were found in possession of 25 ducks, of which 12 were pintails. The daily limit for the total number of ducks is six per licensed hunter.