Jan. 31, 1958 – Jan. 17, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Velma Jean Johnson, 63, of Natchez, who died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel (West Gate Funeral Home) with Pastor Leroy White officiating.

Burial will follow at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Velma Jean was born on Jan. 31, 1958, the daughter of Mattie Lee Johnson McKnight and Joseph Jones. She was a graduate from North Natchez High School. She was a retired CNA, in which she worked at many nursing homes in the area and private care. Velma enjoyed cooking, working, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Jessie McKnight; sisters, Angel Dunbar and Wanda Wiley; brother, Jessie McKnight, Jr. and nephews, Harold Dunbar, Hubbard “Pee Wee” Johnson and Maurice Dunbar.

Velma leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Nicole Johnson, Victoria (Raleigh) Brown; grandchildren, Ronald Johnson, Ronnzelle Johnson, and Tyron Johnson; great-grandchildren, Ronald Johnson, Jr., Jakobe Johnson, Dynasty Johnson, Aubrey Johnson, and Star Johnson; sisters, Donna M. Johnson, Exlenia Johnson, and Benita Watson and a host of other relatives, family, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com