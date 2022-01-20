Wolves beat Trojans to earn conference win

MOORHEAD – The Co-Lin Men’s Basketball team took to the road to face off against Mississippi Delta in conference action on Tuesday, January 18. The Wolves beat the Trojans by a final of 86-59.

The Wolves used the first half to jump out to a five-point advantage, 37-32, going to the locker rooms at halftime. The Wolves then used a strong second half outscoring the Trojans, 49-27, to earn the 86-59 win.

Sophomore guard Lerenzo Fort III (Jackson) led the way offensively for the Wolf Pack with 23 points. Trey also added in four rebounds, three assists, and two steals during the contest. Sophomore guard Jordan Marshall gave a big boost for the Wolves coming off the bench during the contest where he scored 15 points along with three rebounds and led the team in both assists and steals with five and three respectively.

Sophomore guards Jemario Hersey (Brookhaven) and Cameron Butler (Vicksburg) along with sophomore forward AJ Warnsley (Byram) added eight points apiece during the game. Warnsley led the team in rebounds with nine while Butler and Hersey added seven rebounds each with Butler also adding three assists and Warnsley having one assist. Sophomore center Cole Chapman added seven points with three rebounds and one assist.

Sophomore forward Kareeme Davis (Trenton, N.J.) added six points, freshman guards Gideon Peacock (Jackson) and Grevaughn Goodman (Miami, Fla.) had four and three points respectively, while sophomore center Robert Finklea (Biloxi) and freshman guard Constantine Morant (Hancock) had two points each to round out the scoring for the Wolf Pack.

Co-Lin improves to 5-8 overall and 2-3 in conference play. The Wolves will return to conference action by hosting Northeast Mississippi on Thursday, January 20. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m., at Mullen Gym.