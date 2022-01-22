Chick-Fil-A blimp headed to Super Bowl entertains Natchez as it crosses sky (but no free chicken bombs)

A red and white blimp emblazoned with the Chick-Fil-A logo thrilled and amused residents across central Mississippi early Saturday.

The blimp left Hawkins Field in Jackson, Mississippi, early Saturday morning and headed southwest, crossing the Natchez area mid-morning, headed apparently to its next stop in either southwest Louisiana or eastern Texas.

Based on social media posts, the blimp appeared to be piloted by Orlando, Florida-based pilot Terry Dillard along with fellow Florida pilot Steve Adams.

Dillard posted images and videos of his early morning departure on social media. In one video, Dillard references that he was leaving Smyrna, Tennessee, with the blimp and headed to California.

The balloon was apparently headed for an appearance at the Super Bowl LVI on February 13, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Although clearly marked with the Chick-Fil-A logo, the blimp also had a large blank area that will presumably be filled with an additional marketing message once it arrives in California.

Since blimps are pretty rare in skies across most of the south, so it didn’t take long for residents to notice and comment on social media.

“Great they have an Air Force now,” wrote Bryant McGee in jest.

Most commenters were hopeful the balloon was a food delivery vehicle.

“I wished they dropped chicken sandwiches,” Christopher Field wrote on social media.