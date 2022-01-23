Sept. 20, 1922 – Jan. 18, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Dollie Lee Calvit, 99, of Natchez, MS, who transitioned from her earthly life on January 18, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Windy Hill Baptist Church#2 in Cranfield at 11 a.m. with Dr. Easter Calvit Chandler officiating. Interment will follow at Evan’s Cemetery in (Cranfield) Roxie, MS, under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Windy Hill Baptist Church #2 from 10 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Dollie was born on September 20, 1922, in Adams County, MS, to Jessie Hawkins and Carrie Walker Hawkins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Carrie Hawkins; her husband Rubin Calvit Sr.; two sisters, Exelena Hawkins and Idelle Craig; one grandson, Rubin Lloyd Crockett; one daughter-in-law, Jessie Mae Calvit; and a life-time friend, Geraldine Floyd.

Mrs. Dollie leaves to cherish her memories, four daughters, Mable L. Calvit of Natchez, MS, Ola Pearl Kirk and husband, Sylvester of Cleveland, MS, Judy Willis and husband Claude of Franklin, TN and Easter M. Chandler of Pleasant Hill, CA; three sons, Rubin Calvit Jr., Andrew Calvit and Robert Calvit all of Natchez, MS; one sister Sue Willie Washington of Upper Marlboro, MD; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; two nieces; one nephew and a host of other relatives.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.