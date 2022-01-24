Braves basketball receives team, player of the week honors from HBCU All-Stars

The Alcorn men’s basketball team continues to receive accolades for a fantastic conference play. HBCU All-Stars LLC has selected the men’s basketball team as its “Team of the Week” for two consecutive weeks.

The Braves managed to hold a perfect record in SWAC play of 4-0 until their recent defeat by Prairie View A&M. A start that the team hadn’t seen for at least 15 years.

“It feels incredible to receive the team of the week honor. Our team has been working extremely hard, and they deserve this recognition,” said Landon Bussie, head men’s basketball coach. “Our focus is to continue to get better. Hopefully, we can continue to bring more recognition to Alcorn Athletics.”

Point Guard Justin Thomas earned the “Player of the Week” honor. Thomas averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 assists, and six rebounds per game in two wins for Alcorn State at Alabama State University (70-60) and home versus Texas Southern University (73-72). In two games, Thomas has shot 12-17 from the field.

Last week, Lenell Henry received the Rick Mahorn Center honor for averaging 17.5 points per game and 4.5 rebounds in two wins for Alcorn State on the road at Jackson State University (65-50) and Alabama A&M (78-71).

HBCU All-Stars honors feature the nation’s top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.