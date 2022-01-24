Crime reports: January 21, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday, Jan. 13

Robert Vantrell Hawkins, 28, 42 Parsons Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Jonathan Lee Ivory, 27, 319-A Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30 grams. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Lewis Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Intelligence report on George F. West Boulevard.

Intelligence report on North Rankin Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Dog problem on West Steirs Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Minor Street.

Reports — Monday

Two false alarms on Morgantown Road.

Shoplifting on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on North Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Two traffic stops on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Domestic disturbance on Liberty Road.

Accident on St. Charles Avenue.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Daisy Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Martins Lane.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Harassment at Briarwood Apartments.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Lewis Drive.

Unwanted subject on Briarwood Drive.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Robert Galmore Jr., 18, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of four counts of grand larceny. No bond set on any of those counts.

Andrew Jackson Lucas, 61, 81 Redd Loop Road, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief. Held on $500.00 bond.

Judith Lynn Roberts, 51, 256 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Held on $253.75 bond.

Stephen B. Welch, 8 West Circle Drive, Vidalia, La., on charge of intimidating a witness. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Unoccupied vehicle on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on Kingston Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on State Park Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Scam on Liberty Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Intoxicated driver/subject on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Theft on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Natchez Port.

False alarm on Crown Court.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Newman Road.

Petit larceny on McGehee Road.

Shots fired on Canvas Back Court.

False alarm on Rosewood Circle.

False alarm on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Natchez Port.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Curtis Bullitts, 43, 1103 Clarence St., Jonesville, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for felony theft. Bond set at $4,700.

Arrests — Monday

Henry Hinkstoh, 41, 416 Levens Addition Road, on charges of possession of legend drugs, 12 counts; possession of marijuana, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer. Bond set at $82,250.

Arrests — Saturday

Ronnie McMillin, 18, 2067 Viking St., on charges of domestic abuse battery and battery of a police officer.

Eddie Holloway, 37, Peach St., on a bench warrant for failure to appear, resisting an officer and drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000.

Arrests — Friday

Travis Hawkins, 42, 26756 La. 15, Ferriday, on charges of possession of contraband in a correctional facility, possession of schedule I with intent. Bond set at $27,500.

Mark Stewart, 34, 9815 Lockheart Road, on charges of possession of contraband in a correctional facility, possession of schedule I with intent. Bond set at $27,500.

Dylan Jenkins, 28, 14343 Corbin Place, on charges of possession of contraband in a correctional facility, possession of schedule I with intent, possession of schedule II with intent. Bond set at $50,000.

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Pecan Street.

Reports — Monday

Alarms on Miller Road.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Miscellaneous call on Rabb Road.

Medical call on Georgia Avenue.

Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 569.

Disturbance on Mack Moore Road.

Miscellaneous call on Hammett Addition Circle.

Disturbance on Mickey Gilley Avenue.

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

Medical call on National Guard Road.

Disturbance on Louisiana 129.

Reports — Sunday

Alarms on Laurel Street.

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 15.

Medical call on Peach Street.

Medical call on Hammett Addition Circle.

Medical call on Raymond Cooper Drive.

Disturbance on Louisiana 129.

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 84.

Reckless driving on Louisiana 84.

Disturbance on Walnut Street.

Disturbance on Tennessee Avenue.

Disturbance on Circle Drive.

Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Medical call on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Medical call on Willow Street.

Phone extortion on Carter Street.

Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane.

Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle.

Unwanted person on Smith Lane.

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on Galloway Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 568.

Fire on Loop Road.

Theft on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Viking Street.

Miscellaneous call on LS Wade Road.

Two medical calls on Carter Street.

Medical call on Louisiana 425.

Theft on Kentucky Avenue.

Disturbance on Leo Ivy Road.

Medical call on Louisiana 568.

Disturbance on Clifton Avenue.

Unwanted person on Clifton Avenue.

Miscellaneous call on Minorca Road.

Truck fire on Belle Grove Circle.

Yard fire on Loomis Lane.

Medical call on Lee Tyler Road.

Miscellaneous call on Shady Acres Circle.

Medical call on Lamar Court.

Domestic violence on Clifton Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Lincoln Avenue.

Disturbance on Ralph’s Road.

Arrest warrant on Levens Addition Road.

Reports — Friday

Automobile accident on Louisiana 129.

Medical call on Elm Street.

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 15.

Drug violations on Louisiana 15.

Phone harassment on Rabb Road.

Medical call on Serio Boulevard.

Juvenile problem on Front Street.

Automobile accident on Roundtree Road.

Miscellaneous call on Cottondale Court.

Miscellaneous call on Smith Lane.

Two automobile accident on Carter Street.

Miscellaneous call on Stephens Road.

Disturbance on Stephens Road.

Miscellaneous call on Morris Road.

Arrest warrant on Levens Addition.