Elizabeth Mims McKeown Crawford

Sept. 29, 1942 – Jan. 20, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Elizabeth M. “Betsy” McKeown Crawford of Natchez, who passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Will Wilkerson and Bryant Reed officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Crawford was born Sept. 29, 1942, in Oxford, MS the daughter of Harold Skinner “Mac” McKeown and Margaret Frances Finger McKeown.

Betsy was an active member of the church she loved, Jefferson Street United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the choir, was on various committees, participated in numerous bible studies at the church, and the Tuesday Morning bible group. She was a proud Lifetime Member of the United Methodist Women. For over 20 years she taught school in Natchez at Trinity, McLaurin Elementary, and Cathedral. After retiring, she and Jim enjoyed travels to Alaska, Italy, Canada, New England, among other various destinations. But her most treasured travels were to see grandchildren and great granddaughter. Whether it was a sporting event, theatre performance, reading to a classroom of her granddaughters’ classmates on Thanksgiving, or for some much-needed Nana and Papa time. Most of all she was a God Loving, fiercely devoted Wife, Mom, Nana, and friend. To know her was to love her, and to know the true meaning of love and friendship.

Mrs. Crawford was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Margaret Virginia McKeown; Uncle and Aunt, Wade and Narcie Finger; Aunt and Uncle Jamie and Dewitt Braddock and cousins, Roy Finger and Tal Braddock.

Survivors include the love of her life, best friend, and husband of 58 years, Jim Crawford of Natchez; daughters, Shannon Crawford Williams and husband, Murray Williams of Houston, TX; and Leigh Ann Crawford of Natchez; precious grandchildren, Kayla Marchand and husband, Corey Marchand of Owensboro, KY, Lukas Schofield of Poplarville, MS, and Toni Elizabeth Williams of Houston, TX; adored great granddaughter, Adeline Mackenzie Marchand of Owensboro, KY; cousins, Jay Finger and wife, Rosemary Finger, Jim Braddock, John Braddock, Betty Jo Lewis, Mark Lewis and wife, Lorin Lewis, Melissa Lewis Lynch, Jack Gaddis and her much loved Beach Babe Sisters, Carol Smith, Nancy Kimbrell, Micki Hartley, Diane Laird, Carla Smelko, Sarah White, and Kathy Middleton.

Pallbearers will be Scott Kimbrell, Jr., David Smith, Chris Kelly, Scott McLemore, Dr. Lee Falkenheiner, and Martin Gilly.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Wells, Joe Hartley, Jerry Smith, Scott Kimbrell, Sr., Dicky Laird, Charles Middleton, Jim White, Mark Lewis, Jack Gaddis; along with the JSUMC Breakfast Crew, Bobby Hall, Judge George Ward, Kearby Swofford, Charlie Thomas and Donald Williams.

The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation for the loving care “The Rock” of our family received from Courtney Wyles, Shelia Evans, Ethel Davenport, Dr. Kirk Mullins, Dr. Ken Stubbs and Karen Stubbs.

Memorials may be made to the Jefferson Street United Methodist Choir Fund or a charity of one’s choice.

