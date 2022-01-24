Governor Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State Address on Tuesday

JACKSON — On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Governor Tate Reeves will deliver his State of the State address.

According to a press announcement Reeves will address “Mississippi’s successes in the face of the pandemic and give a vision for the year ahead.”

The address is scheduled for 4 p.m. Central Standard Time at the state capitol building, 400 High Street, in Jackson. A live stream of the address will be available at mpbonline.org/stateofthestate and archived for on-demand viewing.