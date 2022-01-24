May 14, 1929 – Jan. 21, 2022

NATCHEZ — Maj. John Lloyd Byrd (Ret), 92, of Aledo, TX, died Friday, January 21, 2022, in Fort Worth, TX at Texas Health Resources-Southwest. Visitation will be held at the McNeely Road Church of God in Natchez on Friday, Jan. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. until noon. The funeral will begin at noon followed by interment at the Byrd’s Chapel Cemetery in Meadville, MS. Riverwood Family Funeral Services of Brookhaven is assisting the family with Dr. Brian Monehan, Pastor James Byrd, Pastor David Byrd and Pastor Tonnie May officiating. Pallbearers are David Byrd, Daniel Byrd, Stephen Kozikowski, Jimmy Dale Edwards, Billy Jordan & Tim Hodge. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Church of God Southwest Indian Ministries, P.O. Box 1057, Gallup, New Mexico 87305 or to a charity of your choice.

Lloyd was born May 14, 1929, in Chattanooga, TN and married Bonnie Erle Holland on April 19, 1952. They shared their lives for 67 years until her death on February 26th, 2019. He leaves behind three sons: Bill and Linda Byrd of Shreveport, La, Bob and Susan Byrd of Hope Mills, NC, Ken and Debbie Byrd of Aledo, TX; seven grandchildren: Ashley Thibodeaux and Joan, Danielle and Stephen Kozikowski, Michelle Snyder, Arielle and Cody Hughes, Zack Byrd, David and Katherine Byrd and Daniel and Katherine Byrd. Lloyd had one great-grand child (Vera Blake) and a second great-grandchild expected this July. He is also survived by his sisters: Jewel Alexander, Frances Allred, and Iris and Paul Royce, in addition to his sister-in-law, Brenda Williams. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close special friends: Benny Gorum, Charles Stroup and Dr. Robert Crick. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Rev. John Leslie Byrd and Velma Roberts Byrd, stepmother, Evelyn Moore Byrd, brother, Cecil Byrd, and sisters, Anna Mathis and Virginia Baggett.

