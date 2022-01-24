Southern-Goodman

Mr. and Mrs. Lee Inman White, II of Jackson and Mr. and Mrs. Brent Eugene Southern of Denver announce the engagement of their daughter, Susan Anna Southern, to Russell Bennett Goodman of Natchez.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Bill Rush Mosby, Jr. and the late Mr. Mosby of Natchez; Kay Walker Southern of Monroe, Louisiana; and Ms. Jacquelyn Clarke White of St. Francisville, Louisiana.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Scott Goodman of Natchez. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Albert Sidney Johnson of Rosetta and the late Mr. and Mrs. Jack Goodman of Ridgecrest, Louisiana.

Miss Southern is a 2011 graduate of Jackson Academy. She earned a bachelor’s degree in managerial finance with a minor in accounting, graduating Cum Laude from the University of Mississippi in 2015. While at Ole Miss, she was a member of the Chi Chapter of Delta Delta Delta fraternity and served in many leadership positions. Upon graduation, Susanna moved to New York City where she worked as an accountant for Tarte Cosmetics. She is currently a Finance and Insurance Manager at Old River Companies.

Goodman is a 2011 graduate of Cathedral High School in Natchez. He attended Mississippi State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Accountancy in 2015. After graduation, he worked as a public accountant for Silas Simmons, LLP in Natchez and Pearce, Bevill, Leesburg, More, P.C. in Birmingham, Alabama. Russell currently works as an accountant for Total Transportation of Mississippi.

The couple will exchange vows February 12, 2022, at Saint James’ Episcopal Church in Jackson with a dinner to follow at The Courthouse.