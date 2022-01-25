Florence spoils Natchez senior night

NATCHEZ — Florence spoiled senior night for the Natchez Bulldogs Tuesday night. Lady Bulldogs lost 39-28, and the Bulldogs lost 75-46.

With a minute left in the girls’ game, Natchez was down 10 points to Florence. Head coach Alphaka Moore yelled instructions to her team, but the time melted off the clock. They did not foul when they could have to preserve time.

“We were calling things, but they were lost in the moment,” Moore said. “We have a young team and don’t have anyone to take control of the situation. We don’t have anyone calm in those situations. They aren’t relaxed.”

Natchez struggled offensively in the third quarter scoring just four points. The Bulldogs could not close the gap on the Eagles as they scored 12 points in the fourth quarter matching Florence’s total.

Moore said shots were not falling for the Lady Bulldogs in that quarter. She was proud of her defense’s performance as they created plenty of turnovers and scoring chances.

Boys head coach David Haywood said Florence got off to a great start offensively in their game. The Eagles scored 23 points in the second quarter to go up 40-22 at halftime.

“There aren’t any excuses. We didn’t guard well. They got it going early, and when you get it going early, the rim gets bigger,” Haywood said. “We tried a bunch of different defenses. We stayed within striking distance in zone, and at times, our man was good. We just didn’t play solidly enough.”