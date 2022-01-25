Bertha Mae Jackson Speaks

Published 9:14 am Tuesday, January 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

Nov. 14, 1949 – Jan. 20, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Bertha Mae Jackson Speaks, 72, of Natchez, MS who died on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Natchez Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Natchez, MS will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Baptist Church on 35 Triumph Lane, with Roderick Lewis officiating under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Mt Plain Baptist Church Cemetery on Liberty Road.

Body will lie in state at the Church, New Beginnings Baptist Church at 35 Triumph Lane from 9 until 11 a.m., time of service on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, only.

There will be no visitation at Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Everything will be held at the Church on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.

