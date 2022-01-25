Aug. 9, 1951 – Jan. 23, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Bobbie “Mark” Fairbanks, 70, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. with Dr. Dennis LaRavia officiating. Interment with family will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park in Pineville, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mark was born on Thursday, Aug. 9, 1951, in Natchez, MS and passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Ferriday, LA. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing football, hunting, and farm life. Mark enjoyed spending time with his family and had a kind heart and will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bobbie Fairbanks; brother, Woodie E. Fairbanks; paternal grandparents, Woodie and Bessie Fairbanks and maternal grandparents, Ellis and Neita LaRavia.

Mark leaves behind his mother, Jean LaRavia Fairbanks; sister, Kim Fairbanks Boothe and Judge Leo; sister-in-law, Carol Fairbanks and a host of nieces, nephews, greats, special cousins, and friends.

Those honoring Mark as pallbearers are Alan McKenzie, Jake Winston, Wyatt Boothe, Joey Boothe, and Chris Boothe.

Honorary pallbearers will be his lifelong friend, Ronnie Martin, Ronnie Bradford, and William “Bill” Sullivan Fairbanks.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Mark’s nurses and his friends at Heritage Manor.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 from 10:30 until 11:45 a.m.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.