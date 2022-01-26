Oct. 3, 1947 – Jan. 20, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Albert Davis, Jr., 74, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on the day of the service, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Albert was born Oct. 3, 1947, in Natchez, the son of Albert Davis, Sr. and Lena Stampley Davis. He was retired from Armstrong/Titan Tire Company. Mr. Davis was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church (since the 1970s) where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and deacon. He enjoyed landscaping and studying the Bible.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Joyce Davis.

Albert leaves to cherish his memories: son, Albert Keith Davis (Candice); sisters, Robine Davis Grant (Edward) and Candice Davis Larkin; sisters, Ollie M. Whitley and Loretha Davis; special friend, Mary Davis; grandchildren, Jordan Davis, Nia Grant, Quin Grant, Jalen Grant, Kelvin Larkin, Jr., Cameron Larkin, Nicholas Davis, Jaxon Davis, Alex Davis, other relatives and friends.

