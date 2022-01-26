Clutch goals: AC’s Patterson sends game to extra time, Cathedral’s Guedon wins it

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School and Cathedral were in a deadlock at two goals apiece until Grayson Guedon scored the winning goal for the Green Wave. They won 3-2 in extra time Wednesday night.

Tired and winded from playing 50 minutes with ten men on the field, Guedon decided it was time to man up. He said he noticed Logan Ellis had space on the wing. As Ellis called his name, he saw space to the left and sprang into it as Ellis made the pass.

Dribbling with the ball, Guedon noticed AC’s goalkeeper Brody Watts was close to the near post and left space on the back post. He fired a low shot, and it trickled in.

“I executed the shot and celebrated with my team. I couldn’t do it without them,” Guedon said. “We worked hard. I felt we deserved the win. I loved the moment where I could turn around and celebrate with the team.”

Playing a man down

Cathedral played with 10 men for the second half of the game and two periods of extra time. The center referee showed Joseph Garrity a straight red card for verbal dissent. He told AC’s fans to shut up, which was the last straw. He stormed off the field with a minute left in the first half down 1-0.

Cathedral dug deep as Jacob Moore scored two goals in the second half to take the lead 2-1 with 24 minutes left in the game. Guedon said they knew they had to toughen up while playing with 10 men.

“We don’t give up. We fight to the end,” Guedon said. “At halftime, we were talking strategy and what soccer teams talk about. Everything that happened in the first half was out of our heads and in the past. We know what we got to do to win games.”

The Green Wave have played a lot of young players this season as they do not have enough kids for a full JV team or Varsity team. Guedon said the MVP Youngin in the game was Hayden Price. He showed his potential and stepped up in the game.

Clutch Rebel Goal

Adams County Christian School started the game off on the right foot when Alex Patterson scored a low shot after holding off defenders inside the box. He gave the Rebels the 1-0 lead with 13 minutes left in the first half.

His most important goal came with 30 seconds left to go in the second half. After drawing a foul on the edge of the box, he placed the ball and looked at the angle. He said it lined up for a shot at the back corner, so he stepped up and fired a dipping free-kick into the side netting.

“It is one of the best goals I’ve had. I’ve scored some free-kicks but not any that clutch,” Patterson said. “I was aiming for the back corner and hit the ball just right. I just remember looking at it. I knew it went in as soon as I kicked it. I was already celebrating before it went in. I was excited and pumped up.”

He thought the goal would give an advantage to the Rebels in extra time to push them across the finish line. They had five or six chances to take the lead in extra time, but several shots flew over the goal.

The goal did pump them up and swing momentum in their favor. Fatigue and nerves were not an issue in extra time, but the cold was.

“It starts hitting you when you sit still,” Patterson said. “I stayed pretty calm in extra time. I’ve been playing my whole life, so the moment doesn’t make me as nervous.”