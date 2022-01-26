Court Case Conclusions: January 26, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 14-20:

Andrew Lucas charged with non-compliant sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tadarious Wilson charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tradrious Wilson charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Samuel Wayne Cook charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ralph Eugene Lee charged with burglary – breaking into a dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ralph Eugene Lee charged with burglary of a commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Friday, Jan. 21:

Albert Hickombottom pleaded guilty to gratification of lust in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to 15 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with five years suspended and credit for time served. It is further ordered that upon release the Defendant must be place on Post-Release Supervision for a period of five (5) years. The defendant must have no direct, or indirect contact with either them victim of the victim’s family during his incarceration or after his release.

Friday, Jan. 14:

Sean Timmons pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling (Cause No. 21-KR-0051-S) in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It is further ordered that this sentence must run concurrent with the Defendant’s sentences in Cause No. 21-KR-0049-S and 21-KR-0050-S. While in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Defendant must enter the Mississippi Department of Corrections alcohol and drug treatment program and successfully complete said program prior to his release.

Sean Timmons pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling (Cause No 21-KR-0050-S) in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It is further ordered that this sentence must run concurrent with the Defendant’s sentences in Cause No. 21-KR-0049-S and 21-KR-0051-S. While in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Defendant must enter the Mississippi Department of Corrections alcohol and drug treatment program and successfully complete said program prior to his release.

Sean Timmons pleaded guilty to grand larceny (Count II) in Judge Sanders’ court (Cause No. 21-KR-0049-S). in exchange for the Defendant’s plea the State, by and through the Office of the District Attorney, agreed to remand Count I, burglary of a dwelling, to the files. Sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It is further ordered that this sentence must run concurrent with the Defendant’s sentences in Cause No. 21-KR-0050-S and 21-KR-0051-S. While in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Defendant must enter the Mississippi Department of Corrections alcohol and drug treatment program and successfully complete said program prior to his release.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 19:

Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 34, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 25 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Jonathan Lee Ivory Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: illegal possession. Sentenced to 10 days with four days suspended. Six days credit for time served. Fine set at $548.75.

Misty Kragenbrink, age not available, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness. Sentenced to 10 days with nine days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $548.75.

Kadaja Dinez Blanton, 36, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Floyd Andrew Lawrence, 48, charged with malicious mischief. Case remanded to files.

Floyd Andrew Lawrence, 48, pleaded guilty to petit larceny. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $948.75. Restitution set at $500.00.

Timothy Rathael Belton, 46, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Samantha Loveria Doss, 23, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Dewaskin Antrell Ellis, 41, charged with disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Case remanded to files.

Corey Sloane Latham, 29, charged with controlled substance violations (felony). Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Corey Sloane Latham, 29, pleaded guilty to trespass after notice of non-permission. Sentenced to six months in jail. Banned from all Walmarts. Fine set at $500.00.

Shonkeith Devon Hendricks, 52, charged with trespass after notice of non-permission. Case remanded to files.

Tuesday, Jan. 18:

Deonte’ Lee, 19, charged with weapons – possession of a stolen firearm. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Deanthony Raydarriuis Dorsey, 22, arrested for domestic violence, violation of protective order/restraining order. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Iyana Reshawn Holmes, 20, charged with weapons – possession of a stolen firearm. No probable cause found.

Daquiria Venicha Hunt, 29, charged with forgery. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Travis Javon Johnson, 34, charged with embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tania Celine Stewart, 19, charged with weapons – possession of a stolen firearm. No probable cause found.

Michael Kemontrae Thomas, 25, charged with weapons – possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Cassandra Lee Trahern, 30, charged with bad checks and insufficient funds. Case bound over to a grand jury.