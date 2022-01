Crime reports: January 26, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Lumber Street.

Aggravated assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Main Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Accident on South Pearl Street.

Traffic stop at Shop and Save.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Meadow Lane Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Unwanted subject at Sprint Mart.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Providence Park.

Reports — Saturday

Harassment on North Shields Lane.

False alarm on Old Washington Road.

Dog problem on Buckner Avenue.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbing the peace on Oakwood Lane.

Burglary on Simpson Road.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Silver Street.

Shots fired on Lewis Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Charles Edward Knight II, 40, 365 Lehman Avenue, Fayette, on charges of DUI – 2nd offense, speeding, no insurance, no seat belt, and expired tag. Released on $2,500 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Anthony Lavell Baldwin, 43, 104 Bluff Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on no bond.

Michelle Ann Mitchell, 43, 23 Wildlife Way, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on no bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Sunday

Warrant/affidavit on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Dixie Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Greenfield Road.

Animal cruelty on Southview Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Wildlife Way.

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Danny R. Wright, 35, 498 Rabb Road, Ferriday, on a P&P Violation.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Louisiana 3180.

Alarms on Miranda Drive.

Alarms on Louisiana 131.

Traffic attachment on Louisiana 15.

Disturbance on Sunflower Lane.

Welfare check on Pecan Acres Lane.

Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road.

Theft on Doty Road.

Miscellaneous call on Dr. Gibson Road.

Miscellaneous call at Natchez Cemetery.

Disturbance on Myles Road.

Medical call on Eagle Road.

Medical call on Louisiana 15.

Disturbance on Grape Street.

Medical call on Louisiana 15.

Criminal damage to property on Stephens Road.

Reports — Saturday

Alarms on US 84.

Alarms on Ron Road.

Medical call on Louisiana 910.

Domestic violence on Airport Road.

Automobile theft on Airport Road.

Loose horse on Simmons Drive.

Nuisance animals on Hammett Addition Circle.

Animals cruelty on Louisiana 129.

Theft on Carter Street.

Welfare check on Louisiana 566.

Medical call on Margaret Circle.

Alarms on Louisiana 84.

Criminal damage to property on Lower Levee Road.

Nuisance animals on Pecan Acres Road.

Medical call on US 84.

Fire on Louisiana 129.

Alarms on Sanson Road.

Unwanted person on Carolina Street.

Traffic attachment on US 84.

Disturbance on Silver Street.

Traffic attachment on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Louis Drive.

Medical call on Sunflower Lane.

Medical call on Doty Road.

Medical call on Louisiana 908.

Reports — Friday

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 15.

Medical call on Airport Road.

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Miscellaneous call on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Applegate Road.

Disturbance on Minorca Road.

Medical call on Pear Street.

Traffic attachment on Carter Street.

Medical call on Margaret Circle.

Disturbance on Second Street.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Avenue.

Traffic attachment on Carter Street.

Hit and run on North Grove Circle.

Medical call on Lake Drive.

Traffic attachment on Carter Street.

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 131.

Medical call on Airport Road.