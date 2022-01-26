Green Wave fall at home to Copiah Academy

NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave had a tough time getting shots to go through the hoop in a 45-19 loss to the Copiah Academy Lady Colonels in their home finale last Tuesday night in an MAIS District 3-5A game.

Cathedral played well defensively in the first quarter and trailed Copiah Academy 10-9 at the end of the quarter. Unfortunately, the Lady Green Wave’s shooting woes got even worse after that and the Lady Colonels took advantage of the situation.

“We did not shoot the ball well at all,” Lady Green Wave head coach Bernita Dunbar said. “The beginning of the first quarter, we played very good defense. But we did not shoot the ball. You have to shoot the ball in order to compete.”

The Lady Colonels started to pull away from the Lady Green Wave with an 11-3 advantage in the second quarter for a 21-12 halftime lead.

Copiah Academy put the game away by outscoring Cathedral 14-2 in the third quarter for 35-14 lead. The Lady Colonels doubled up the Lady Green Wave 10-5 in the fourth quarter to put an exclamation point on the 26-point victory.

Individual scoring statistics for both Copiah Academy and Cathedral from this game were not available.

Cathedral fell to 8-14 overall and 4-5 in District 3-5A. The Lady Green Wave played at Central Hinds Academy in their district and regular-season finale at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Regardless of the outcome, the Lady Green Wave will be the No. 4 seed in next week’s district tournament, which will also take place at Central Hinds Academy. Dunbar said that a win would be huge for her team for another reason.

“A win will bring great momentum going into the district tournament. It would give us a lot of momentum,” Dunbar said.

Copiah Academy boys 60, Cathedral 56

NATCHEZ — The Copiah Academy Colonels held on for a hard-fought 60-56 win over the Cathedral High School Green Wave in Cathedral’s final home game of the 2021-2022 season last Tuesday night in MAIS District 3-5A action. No other information on the game was available.

Cathedral (no records available) played at District 3-5A rival Central Hinds Academy in the Green Wave’s district and regular-season finale at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.