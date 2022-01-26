Head coach: Storm must learn importance of defensive pressure

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter’s boys team did not get the start they were looking for when they played Rapides Monday night. They fell behind early 2-0 and could not claw back the two goal deficit losing 3-1.

Head coach Jeremiah Rios said the team played better than their previous games against St. Frederick and Grace Christian. The main difference in the performance was having more players returning. Depth has been a challenge for Rios’s squad this season.

“I think it shows when we have more players the more competitive we are,” Rios said. “You go from being beaten 6-0 or 8-0 to losing 3-1. When everyone shows up then you are competitive and can rise to the occasion. Then it is a matter of finding consistency.”

Kenneth Roberts scored the only goal for the Storm on a through ball from the midfield. Roberts got on the ball and drilled a shot into the side netting for the goal, Rios said.

Delta Charter’s boys team will play one last home game against Grant Friday night after playing at Ouachita Christian School on Tuesday. Rios said the team will focus on improving their defense and understanding the importance of maintaining pressure.

“The first two goals Rapides scored was because they didn’t get pressured,” Rios said. “I told them at half time we have to pressure. You can’t give them three or four yards or else they will capitalize on it. We can learn the importance of applying pressure when defending in the OCS game.”

Delta Charter kicks off at OCS Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. Their game against Grant has a TBA kickoff time. The Lady Storm will not play Friday night.