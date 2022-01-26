Dec. 31, 1949 – Jan. 25, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside funeral services for Mr. Lester Tanner will be Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Johnathan T. Hargrave officiating. A walk-through visitation will be Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from 6 until 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Masks must be worn.

Mr. Tanner was born Dec. 31, 1949, in Mississippi to Lillie Mae Tanner Jones and Williams Norman Jones, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Lee Vance Jones, Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories, ten siblings, Carlotta Horton, Rita (Eddie) Jordan, Delores Long, Earl Lee Jones, Glinda (William) Ross, Linda (Jimmy) White, Romona (Otis) May, William Jones, Jr., Lee Vance Jones, Sr., and Nathaniel (Cynthia) Jones; with great appreciation a special niece, Sena (Lzeddrick) Thomas and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.