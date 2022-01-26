July 5, 1942 – Jan. 25, 2022

Linda Dollar Cavin, 79, of Natchez, MS, passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, at Baton Rouge General Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA.

She was born on July 5, 1942, in Huttig Arkansas, to the late Woodrow and Lillie Mae Dollar. She was a member of the Corinth Church of Christ.

Visitation will Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Corinth Church of Christ from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. with Bro. Bernard Waites and Bro. John Bryant officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

She leaves behind her husband, Pat Cavin; daughter, Stacey Crum (Gary) of Crosby, MS; son, Ryker Cavin (Jo) of DeRidder, LA; grandchildren, Cade and JoLee Cavin, Donelle McAndrews and Ashton Havard and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Donna Lynn Evans and brothers, Woodrow Dollar and Dick Dollar.

Pallbearers will be Woodrow Dollar, Jr., Robbie Dollar, Eric Dollar, Justin Dollar, Jacob Dollar, Adam Dollar, and Colin Dollar.

Donations made be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.