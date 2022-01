NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Phillip Tenner Sr., 65, of Natchez, MS who died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at his residence in Natchez, MS will be at the Tenner Family Cemetery in Natchez, MS on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.