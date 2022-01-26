May 7, 1943 – Jan. 14, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Robert Greene, Jr., 78, of Chicago, formerly of Natchez, who died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Chicago, IL, will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery with Pastor Anthony Colenburg officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Robert was born May 7, 1943, in Natchez, the son of Robert Greene, Sr. and Clariece Bell Gaines. He was educated in the Natchez Adams School District and was a retired electronic mechanic. He was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church. Mr. Greene’s interests and hobbies included auto mechanics, sewing upholstery and custom drapes.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Rosie Lee Gaines and Olivia Greene.

Robert leaves to mourn his memories: daughter, DeJonna Greene of New Castle, DE; son, Cornell Greene of Chicago, IL; sisters, Mary Wilson and Deloris Gaines, both of Natchez; five grandchildren, James Thomas Campbell III, Jaimee Nikole Campbell, Jourdan Elizabeth Campbell, Kayla Kennielle Greene and Autumn Chanel Hicks, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.