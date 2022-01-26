Weekly Waterfowl Report: January 26, 2022

Jackson, MS – While last week began on a warming trend, daily temperatures consistently decreased beginning mid-week and continued to fall through the weekend. Wetland habitat increased in some areas over the week with a couple of rain events, but most of the state is still below normal levels for this time of year.

Harvest information reports one bird killed by a hunter at Sandy Creek Wildlife Management Area. Two hunters visited Sandy Creek WMA to hunt waterfowl according to the MDWFP data.

The Mississippi River level has fallen several feet over the past few days, likely receding out of many areas where duck hunters were previously finding success. River systems in the interior Delta have fluctuated throughout the season but remain within their banks.

This week’s weather outlook for Mississippi predicts a mostly clear and cool finish to the regular waterfowl hunting season. One last push of winter weather sweeping across the Midwest this week could produce the right conditions for the late season southern migration that many hunters are anticipating. Hunting reports rebounded some last week as temperatures remained low for several days.

However, icy conditions over much of the shallow water habitats may have impacted success for some hunters. Snow, blue, Ross’s, and white-fronted geese remain very high in number in the Mississippi Delta, and hunters continue to report success in harvesting geese. As always, availability of quality wetland habitat and weather conditions will greatly influence waterfowl harvest on both private and public lands.

Mississippi’s regular duck and goose hunting seasons will end on Monday, January 31st . Hunters are reminded that a youth, veteran, and active military waterfowl hunting weekend will follow the regular season on February 5th and 6th .

The late January waterfowl aerial survey has recently been completed, and survey results and distribution maps will soon be posted on MDWFP’s website and social media platforms.

For more information regarding waterfowl in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com/waterfowl or call us at (601) 432-2199. The Waterfowl Program web page lists links to hunting regulations, migration reports, and habitat information for specific WMAs and other public lands throughout the state.