July 01,1969 – Jan. 24, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Yolanda Henderson, 52 of Natchez, MS who died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at her residence will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at New Hope Baptist Church on 418 Morgantown Road at 3 p.m.

Burial will follow at St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery on 13 Blackwell Road in Washington, MS under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

Body will lie in state at the Church, New Hope Baptist Church on 418 Morgantown Road from 1 until 3 p.m., time of Service on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, only.

There will be No Visitation at Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Everything will be held at New Hope Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Social distancing and mask will be enforced at all times.