Nov. 10, 1931 – Jan. 26, 2022

Bettie Jo Edwards, 90, of Vidalia, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 in Vidalia.

Mrs. Edwards was born Nov. 10, 1931, in Bonham, TX, the daughter of Albert and Sylvia French Wigger. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, G. W. Edwards.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.