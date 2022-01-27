City awarded grant for repairs at Auburn

NATCHEZ — Carter Burns, director of the Historic Natchez Foundation, shared good news with the Board of Aldermen at its meeting on Tuesday.

A Natchez grant application, submitted by the Historic Natchez Foundation on the city’s behalf to the Community Heritage Grant Program was successful and fully funded. The city will receive $234,192 for Auburn and the buildings adjacent to Auburn. The city will put up a 20 percent match of around $60,000 for a total of $300,000.

“That will restore the billiard hall next to Auburn and make it available as an event venue for the community again, which it was years ago,” Burns said.

At one time, the billiard hall was the location of many Natchez children’s birthday parties.

Burns said the funds will also be used to restore the pavilion next to the playground in Duncan Park and renovate the bathrooms there “that are in desperate need of help.”

Also, the funds will be used to repair the columns on the front portico at Auburn, “which has suffered for years from moisture damage and will help facilitate the whole area better for the community.”

The Community Heritage Grant Program is program of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.