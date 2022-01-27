Crystal Lake Fisheries, LDWF stocks Vidalia pond with Rainbow Trout

VIDALIA — Grab your fishing gear and bring your friends and family to the William T. Polk pond in Vidalia for the opportunity to catch a fish you don’t land every day. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Get Out and Fish! program released 200 pounds of rainbow trout into the pond Thursday at noon.

Vidalia’s a community fishing pond is located at the Concordia Parish Recreation Complex on US84 and is adjacent to the tennis courts. Crystal Lake Fisheries in Ava, Missouri, transported the trout in a 60,000 pound truck to Vidalia.

Due to soggy ground, Concordia Parish Recreation Complex employees transported the trout in ice chests from the truck to the pond. 12 golden trout were amongst the hundreds of other rainbow trout.

Now is the only time of year our Get Out and Fish! sites will be stocked with rainbow trout. Rainbow trout are native to rivers and lakes in western North America; yet, due to their popularity, these fish have been introduced throughout the United States through stocking efforts.

When water temperatures are cool during winter months, LDWF takes advantage to stock our Get Out and Fish! ponds with this cold-water fish. LDWF encourages anglers to keep their catch so the rainbow trout are harvested before temperatures rise.

Anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits. By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs, education and fisheries management.

For additional stocking information, including specific locations and the stocking schedule, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @ldwfgetoutandfish or visit our program website.

Get Out and Fish! is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF). The LAWFF was formed to help expand and support LDWF education and research programs with additional resources developed through its own facilities.

Encouraging support for LDWF programs is the major focus of the Foundation, accomplished by connecting people and businesses with Louisiana’s natural resources. For more information, visit www.lawff.org.