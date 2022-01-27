Feb. 22, 1967 – Jan. 17, 2022

WOODVILLE — Funeral Services for Judy Lee White, 54, of Woodville, who died Jan. 17, 2022, will be at 12 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church in Woodville with Rev. Henley officiating. Burial will follow at Sweeny Town Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church in Woodville. Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com