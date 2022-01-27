LSU asking ticket holders for feedback with venue survey

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics is in the process of gathering information from fans seeking their input which will help shape the future of Tiger Stadium and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Beginning today and continuing through the weekend, LSU season ticket holders, Tiger Athletic Foundation donors, and single-game ticket purchasers in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball and gymnastics will receive an email with a link to a survey asking for feedback in a variety of areas as it relates to athletic events held in Tiger Stadium and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“It’s time to update and upgrade, from restrooms and concessions to seating options and in venue experiences,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “We are sending out a survey to help guide our decision-making for changes to Tiger Stadium, and in the coming days, we will send out another survey for the PMAC.

“No decisions have been made and no designs are finalized. Nothing will be decided until we receive and analyze all your feedback. It’s important to us that we make fiscally responsible decisions to invest in improving the fan experience in Death Valley and the Deaf Dome and to provide our student-athletes with everything they need to compete at the highest level.”

LSU annually ranks among the national leaders in attendance at Tiger Stadium, averaging nearly 100,000 fans for each home game. In 2021, LSU sold more than 70,000 season tickets for its seven-game schedule in Death Valley.

LSU gymnastics recently went over the 7,000 mark in season tickets for the first time ever, while attendance in men’s and women’s basketball is the highest it’s been in years.

“The voice of our fans inspires our student-athletes and empowers their success,” Woodward said. “The experience our fans have in Tiger Stadium and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center is vital to every victory we achieve and every decision we make. That’s why this survey is so important. We need to hear from our fans as we begin the process of shaping the future of our facilities.”