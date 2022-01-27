Update: Two 15-year-olds injured during East Oak Street shooting

NATCHEZ — Two 15-year-olds were shot Thursday evening on East Oak Street near Minor Street.

A report of a shooting in the area was received just before 6 p.m.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry was at Merit Health Natchez Hospital where said both teens were stable and communicating. He did not release the victims’ names because they are juveniles.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Daughtry said it’s too soon to know if the incident is related or not to other shootings that have occurred in recent weeks.

He said the situation makes him angry.

“These are babies,” he said. “We’ve got a mother here at the hospital that we’re trying to talk to but you can imagine after just hearing that her child had been shot.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.