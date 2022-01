March 25, 1988 – Jan. 24, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Channing Delane Halford, 33, of Eugene, OR will be held at Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at noon with Bishop Gary Howington and Pastor Jeremy Howington officiating. Interment will follow at Roger Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.