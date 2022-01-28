Crime Reports: January 28, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Kenneth Lawson Devening, 27, 302 Holly Drive, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Brennika Betrice Minor, 26, 3 Gaylor Road, Natchez, on charges of contempt of court: failure to appear and embezzlement – property borrowed or hired. Bond set at $198.75 on contempt of court charge. No bond set on embezzlement charge.

Arrests — Monday

Larry Darnell Hammett, 65, 41 Rickman Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Kemari Daiquan Smith, 20, 301 McNeely Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday, Jan. 23

Brandon Jarell Colenburg, 29, 102 Louisiana Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50.

Arrests — Friday, Jan. 21

Casey Lanice Holomon, 41, 482 Stephen Road, Vidalia, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $750.00.

Mikhail Dominique McDaniel, 32, 59 Melanie Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $429.50.

Arrests — Tuesday, Jan. 18

Alexis Sarahlique Mason, 23, 3 Gaylor Road, Natchez, on charge of telephone harassment: telephone solicitor. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on Homochitto Street.

Two abandoned vehicle reports on Kennedy Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Bus Barn.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Elm Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Monday

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Property damage on Beechwood Lane.

False alarm on Overton Road.

Disturbing the peace on Main Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Northgate Road.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Suspicious activity on Garden Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Willie David Johnson, 32, 75 Sandpiper Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Released on $10,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Terry Lynn Huff, 53, 1333 U.S. 61 North, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle violation – no license. Held on $500.00 bond.

Tyrell Devontae Kelly, 29, 28 King Circle Drive, Natchez, on charges of armed robbery (felony) and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Released on no bond.

Fantasia McGowan, 28, 20 Graves Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a child. Held without bond.

Sandra McGowan, 48, 617 Maple Street, Natchez, on charge of contributing to child neglect. Held without bond.

Dexter Terrell Owens, 39, 20 Graves Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contributing to child neglect. Held without bond.

Felisah A. Royal, 50, 219 Greenfield Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Hobo Fork Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Cottage Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Duck Pond Road.

Property damage on Tupelo Drive.

Disturbance on East Wilderness Road.

Reports — Monday

Warrant/affidavit on King Circle.

Warrant/affidavit on Government Fleet Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Maple Street.

Harassment on State Street.

Theft on State Street.

Intelligence report on Cranfield Road.

Domestic disturbance on Country Club Drive.

Sexual assault/rape on Campbell Road

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Richard Carter, 51, 115 National Guard Road, Vidalia, on charges of bench warrant for failure to pay fines.

Arrests — Tuesday

Kenneth Fife, 20, 148 Providence Road, Waterproof, on a P&P violation.

Chad Orieco Williams, 25, 157 Doty Garden Circle, Ferriday, on charges of possession of marijuana, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of schedule III with intent to distribute.

Roosevelt Davis Jr., 27, 8 Pruett Road, Natchez, on charges of possession marijuana, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of schedule III with intent to distribute.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on airport road

Medical call on Bill Johnson

Theft on country Meadows road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Nuisance animals on Shady Acres Circle

Theft on Bea Street

Miscellaneous call on Black Bayou Road

Miscellaneous call on Doty Gardens Circle

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Emfinger Road

Domestic violence on Elmwood drive

Medical call on Apple Street

Medical call on Black Bayou Road

Loose horses on Vernon Stevens Boulevard

Reports — Monday

Threats on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on Pear Street

Auto Accident on US84

Missing person on Paulk Road

Miscellaneous call on Leo Ivy Road

Shoplifting on Loomis Lane

Aggravated rape on Florida Avenue

Disturbance on Sage Road

Disturbance on Concordia park drive

Suspicious person on US84

Alarms on Townsend lane

Disturbance on Concordia park drive

Disturbance on Dianne Street

Unwanted person on Westlake Drive

Alarms on Louisiana 568