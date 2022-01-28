Delta Charter’s season ends on penalty kicks

FERRIDAY — Friday night, it took eight penalty kicks to determine a winner in Delta Charter’s final home game against Grant. Delta Charter lost 4-3 in one of their best performances this season.

Head Coach Jeremiah Rios was happy at least half his team could take a penalty shot in a crucial moment.

His goalkeeper Levi Harrell made some key saves in the penalty shootout.

“It’s a great way to end it. What a great way to end a season,” Rios said. “Half of our children had a chance to score. It was nice to see our goalkeeper step up and make some saves as well.”

While it may be a disappointing end to a season, Delta Charter has seen growth throughout the season.

Younger players had to step up after illness, and injuries limited the team’s numbers.

They had to play at least one game with nine players, which was a challenge. When they did have everyone back, their play is improved. While the senior players are leaving, the younger players look ahead to the next season. Rios reminded them to get to work and improve during the off-season.

LJ Hood opened the Storm’s scoring with a goal nine minutes in. Kenneth Roberts would add to their lead when he torched a free-kick off the crossbar and into the net with 25 minutes to go in the first half.

“I had a few free-kicks from that same spot this season,” Roberts said. “I saw an opportunity, and I sunk it.”

He said Delta Charter has a lot of young talent, and while they are losing a few seniors, they can get better. It will require a lot of work before next season.

His brother Payten Roberts is a senior and scored a goal in the game. Kenneth said he made an assist to his brother in his final home game. He said he would miss one thing for sure.

“I’m going to miss the mental connection we have,” Kenneth said. “16 years together, we know what we are doing on the field without talking. I’m going to miss having that with him.”