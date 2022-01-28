SWAT, VIPER teams arrest juveniles in hotel room with drugs, guns

A tip from a caller reporting the strong smell of marijuana at the Days Inn on U.S. 61 South late Thursday led police to find three juveniles and four adults in a room filled with drugs and weapons.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the SWAT and VIPER units both responded to the call at about 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, the door was opened for them and they found marijuana, multiple guns and alcohol in plain sight. Only one of the seven people in the room was of legal drinking age, and three were juveniles.

Angela Franklin, 19; Tremarkus Childres, 19; Cadarious Wilson, 19; and Larry Griffin, 23; were taken into custody at the scene along with two 17-year-olds and one 15-year-old whose names were not released because they are juveniles. One of the juveniles was wearing an ankle bracelet.

“We’re very thankful for the overwhelming support we’ve been getting through our tips line,” he said. “They’re to the point now where they’re calling the office. They’re not even calling Crime Stoppers.”