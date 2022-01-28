Woman working with transport company arrested for bringing drugs to River Correctional

FERRIDAY, La. — A Natchez woman with a warrant from New Orleans, Louisiana, has been arrested for bringing drugs to the River Correctional Facility in Ferriday.

According to a news release from the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, narcotics detectives received information from River Correctional Facility regarding a woman working for a private transport company.

The woman, identified as Mariah Taylor, 27, of 11C Roosevelt Drive in Natchez, had arrived at the facility numerous times apparently under the influence of narcotics.

On Thursday, she arrived at the facility once again, in the private transport service van, to move five individuals who had been released.

When she arrived, officers discovered she had narcotics concealed on her.

She was immediately taken into custody, at which time officers learned she had a warrant out for her arrest from the New Orleans Police Department.

Consequentially, she has been charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institution and illegal possession of a schedule I controlled substance as a felony fugitive.